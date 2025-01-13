United States and Japan Conduct Bilateral Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Air Self-Defense F-15s and Mitsubishi F-2s conduct a bilateral flight with U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers in airspace near Japan, Jan. 15, 2025. The bilateral flight underscored the commitment of the U.S – Japan Alliance and enhanced bilateral response measures and tactical skills. (Courtesy Asset)