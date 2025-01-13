Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Princeton Battlefield Reenactment 2025 [Image 8 of 10]

    Princeton Battlefield Reenactment 2025

    PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Spc. Michael Hayes 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Heft, Maryland’s historical noncommissioned officer, speaks at the wreath laying ceremony of the Battle of Princeton at Princeton Battlefield State Park in Princeton, New Jersey, Jan. 5, 2025. The narrated reenactment honored the 4,500 American troops who fought and afterwards a wreath laying ceremony was held for the legacy units that fought. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Hayes)

    VIRIN: 250107-Z-PJ092-1009
