Princeton Battlefield Reenactment 2025

Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Heft, Maryland’s historical noncommissioned officer, speaks at the wreath laying ceremony of the Battle of Princeton at Princeton Battlefield State Park in Princeton, New Jersey, Jan. 5, 2025. The narrated reenactment honored the 4,500 American troops who fought and afterwards a wreath laying ceremony was held for the legacy units that fought. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Hayes)