Princeton Battlefield Reenactment 2025

Princeton Battlefield Society 1777 host its annual reenactment of the Battle of Princeton at Princeton Battlefield State Park in Princeton, New Jersey, Jan. 5, 2025. The narrated reenactment honored the 4,500 American troops who fought and afterwards a wreath laying ceremony was held for the legacy units that fought. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Hayes)