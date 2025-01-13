Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Feature: Courage in the Face of Adversity: Master Sgt. Alan Franklin's Mission to Help Battle Wildfires in His Community [Image 1 of 2]

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    Master Sgt. Alan Franklin, a commanders support Airman with the 146th Airlit Wing, speaks to 1st. Lt. Aiden Flores about the MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) mission on the flightline at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California on Jan. 13, 2025. C-130s equipped with MAFFS can drop up to 3,000 gallons of fire retardant in less than 10 seconds across a quarter-mile line. Aircraft from Air Force Reserve Command’s 302 AW, Peterson AFB, Colorado, the Air National Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing, Cheyenne, Wyoming and the 152nd Airlift Wing, Reno, Nevada and the 146th Airlift Wing, Port Hueneme, California work together to combat fires throughout the activation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

    National Guard
    146th Airlift Wing
    146AW
    MAFFSAEG
    AEGMAFFS
    LAWildFires25

