Feature: Courage in the Face of Adversity: Master Sgt. Alan Franklin's Mission to Help Battle Wildfires in His Community

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber | Master Sgt. Alan Franklin, a commanders support Airman with the 146th Airlit Wing,...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber | Master Sgt. Alan Franklin, a commanders support Airman with the 146th Airlit Wing, speaks to 1st. Lt. Aiden Flores about the MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) mission on the flightline at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California on Jan. 13, 2025. C-130s equipped with MAFFS can drop up to 3,000 gallons of fire retardant in less than 10 seconds across a quarter-mile line. Aircraft from Air Force Reserve Command’s 302 AW, Peterson AFB, Colorado, the Air National Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing, Cheyenne, Wyoming and the 152nd Airlift Wing, Reno, Nevada and the 146th Airlift Wing, Port Hueneme, California work together to combat fires throughout the activation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber) see less | View Image Page

In the midst of an active wildfire crisis in California, with fires such as the Pacific Palisades and the Eaton fires raging across Los Angeles County, an Air National Guard member's story shines through—a tale of resilience, dedication, and commitment to service.



Master Sgt. Alan Franklin, a commander's support staff Airman with the 146th Airlift Wing, plays a crucial role in aerial firefighting operations alongside his unit, the 146th Maintenance Group. This group is responsible for the maintenance and readiness of the aircraft, which utilizes the Modular Airborne Firefighting System (MAFFS) to combat wildfires. As Franklin meticulously handles paperwork and accountability of personnel and aircraft, ensuring that the 146th Maintenance Group is prepared and ready to service the aircraft, he feels the weight of responsibility on his shoulders. The planes stand prepared to respond to the raging fires, poised to protect their community from the encroaching threat. But beneath this veneer of professionalism lies a deeply personal battle, a battle unique to military personnel who face not only the physical dangers of the fires but also the emotional toll of seeing their community in distress.



His extended family, forced to evacuate their home, has sought refuge with him even while he responds to the disaster. Each moment spent beside them is a stark reminder of the personal sacrifices he and his family are making, mirroring the experiences of many in his community. The weight of this responsibility is compounded by the reality that his family, disrupted by the advancing fires, has taken refuge in his household amidst this turmoil.



"My family had to evacuate their home and stay with me, and knowing they could lose everything is incredibly tough," Franklin said. "But I also recognize the importance of my role. I'm committed to ensuring our Airmen are ready to help, which keeps me moving forward."



The MAFFS system deploys fire retardants like 'Phos-chek' to create effective fire suppression lines. The MAFFS program is a critical tool in tackling wildfires, a joint effort between the U.S. Forest Service and the Department of Defense. The U.S. Forest Service, a key partner in these operations, provides expertise in fire management and coordinates the deployment of MAFFS aircraft. The Department of Defense, on the other hand, provides the aircraft and the trained personnel to operate the MAFFS system. MAFFS aircraft are activated in a surge capacity when civilian air tankers are overtasked through coordination with the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC). U.S. Northern Command is the supporting command to NIFC, and it exercises operational control of the aircraft. Wildland firefighting is part of the U.S. Northern Command's Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission.



Franklin's meticulous maintenance records and logistics management help to ensure that the aircraft remains operational and effective in fighting the spreading flame, even as he balances worries for his family.



"The safety of my community and my loved ones is paramount," he emphasizes. "I hope our efforts can help spare more homes and lives as we battle this crisis. This shared responsibility for community safety is a driving force behind my unit's commitment."



Franklin embodies steadfast courage despite the emotional toll of having his extended family living under one roof during such a stressful time. For him, each mission is not just a job but a personal commitment to protect the area he holds dear. "We're all in this together, fighting for the same goal—the safety and recovery of our state," Franklin said. "It's inspiring to see how we unite during emergencies; it strengthens our resolve."



Franklin emphasizes that the fires may have forced his family to leave their homes, but that does not extinguish his determination to protect this state and its people.



Ultimately, Master Sgt. Alan Franklin stands firm on the frontline, embodying the indomitable spirit of the California Air National Guard. His story, interwoven with duty and sacrifice, is a powerful reminder of the challenges faced by those who dedicate their lives to protecting communities, even while managing the personal hardships that accompany such service.