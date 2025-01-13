MCRC Marines Recognized for Outstanding Performance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Honorable Mr. Franklin R. Parker, Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Manpower & Reserve Affairs, left, visited Marine Corps Recruiting Command on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., on Jan. 15, 2025, recognizing two Marines and providing his thanks and gratitude for the command’s outstanding performance. During his visit he recognized Master Sgt. Peterson Jean-Pierre, right, the prior service enlistment programs chief, with MCRC operations. Jean-Pierre’s work directly impacting the accession mission by ensuring the smooth contracting and shipping of 148 prior service enlistees in the first quarter of FY25, putting the Marine Corps on pace to meet or exceed 500 prior service enlistees for the fiscal year. Since becoming PSEP Chief, he has streamlined the process and works directly with Manpower Management Enlisted Assignments to achieve a turnaround time of under 30 days, often within the same business

week to ensure mission attainment for regions, districts, and recruiting stations. He takes a direct role in every prior service enlistee, personally providing support and guidance to prospective applicants and recruiters.

(U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Anya Poteet)