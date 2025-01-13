Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCRC Marines Recognized for Outstanding Performance [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MCRC Marines Recognized for Outstanding Performance

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Anya Poteet 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    The Honorable Mr. Franklin R. Parker, Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Manpower & Reserve Affairs, left, visited Marine Corps Recruiting Command on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., on Jan. 15, 2025, recognizing two Marines and providing his thanks and gratitude for the command’s outstanding performance.  During his visit he recognized Master Sgt. Peterson Jean-Pierre, right, the prior service enlistment programs chief, with MCRC operations. Jean-Pierre’s work directly impacting the accession mission by ensuring the smooth contracting and shipping of 148 prior service enlistees in the first quarter of FY25, putting the Marine Corps on pace to meet or exceed 500 prior service enlistees for the fiscal year. Since becoming PSEP Chief, he has streamlined the process and works directly with Manpower Management Enlisted Assignments to achieve a turnaround time of under 30 days, often within the same business
    week to ensure mission attainment for regions, districts, and recruiting stations. He takes a direct role in every prior service enlistee, personally providing support and guidance to prospective applicants and recruiters.
    (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Anya Poteet)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 18:00
    Photo ID: 8831703
    VIRIN: 250115-M-GK388-1019
    Resolution: 7442x4964
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCRC Marines Recognized for Outstanding Performance [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Anya Poteet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCRC Marines Recognized for Outstanding Performance
    MCRC Marines Recognized for Outstanding Performance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps
    U.S. Marines
    Marine Corps Recruiting
    U.S. Military Recruiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download