MCRC Marines Recognized for Outstanding Performance

The Honorable Mr. Franklin R. Parker, Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Manpower & Reserve Affairs, left, visited Marine Corps Recruiting Command on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., on Jan. 15, 2025, recognizing two Marines and providing his thanks and gratitude for the command’s outstanding performance. During his visit he recognized U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Andrew Wood, right, brand awareness officer with Marketing and Communication, Marine Corps Recruiting Command, for outstanding service. Wood spearheaded Marine Corps Recruiting Command’s most recent prospect campaign, "Made for This" over a two-year span. During this time, he led creative concepting, coordination with a civilian counterpart advertising agency, production across multiple government installations, and all editing and approvals. Wood continues to manage the engagement of Marine Corps Recruiting Command’s target market with a complex and robust media plan integrating owned, earned, and paid platforms. All initial metrics since the release of “Made for This” are positive and outperforming previous campaigns. Wood’s dedication to his responsibilities can be directly tied to MCRC Marines’ success at making mission. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Anya Poteet)