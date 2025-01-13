Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCRC Marines Recognized for Outstanding Performance [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MCRC Marines Recognized for Outstanding Performance

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Anya Poteet 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    The Honorable Mr. Franklin R. Parker, Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Manpower & Reserve Affairs, left, visited Marine Corps Recruiting Command on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., on Jan. 15, 2025, recognizing two Marines and providing his thanks and gratitude for the command’s outstanding performance.  During his visit he recognized U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Andrew Wood, right, brand awareness officer with Marketing and Communication, Marine Corps Recruiting Command, for outstanding service. Wood spearheaded Marine Corps Recruiting Command’s most recent prospect campaign, "Made for This" over a two-year span. During this time, he led creative concepting, coordination with a civilian counterpart advertising agency, production across multiple government installations, and all editing and approvals. Wood continues to manage the engagement of Marine Corps Recruiting Command’s target market with a complex and robust media plan integrating owned, earned, and paid platforms. All initial metrics since the release of “Made for This” are positive and outperforming previous campaigns. Wood’s dedication to his responsibilities can be directly tied to MCRC Marines’ success at making mission. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Anya Poteet)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 18:00
    Photo ID: 8831701
    VIRIN: 250115-M-GK388-1018
    Resolution: 6619x4415
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCRC Marines Recognized for Outstanding Performance [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Anya Poteet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCRC Marines Recognized for Outstanding Performance
    MCRC Marines Recognized for Outstanding Performance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps
    U.S. Marines
    Marine Corps Recruiting
    U.S. Military Recruiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download