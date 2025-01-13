SNA 2025 panel discussion on Littoral Combat Ships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ARLINGTON, Va. (Jan. 14, 2025) Rear Adm. Randall Peck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3, speaks during a panel discussion about littoral combat ships in action at the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 37th National Symposium. The symposium brings together joint experts and decision-makers in the military, industry, and Congress to discuss how the Surface Force is a critical element of national defense and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. Alfaro)