SNA 2025 panel discussion on Littoral Combat Ships

ARLINGTON, Va. (Jan. 14, 2025) Rear Adm. Randall Peck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3, speaks during a panel discussion about littoral combat ships in action at the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 37th National Symposium. The symposium brings together joint experts and decision-makers in the military, industry, and Congress to discuss how the Surface Force is a critical element of national defense and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. Alfaro)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 16:40
|Photo ID:
|8831593
|VIRIN:
|250115-N-UN585-1003
|Resolution:
|2880x1920
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
