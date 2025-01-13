Practice Plotting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired Chief Quartermaster Victor Ector, from Chicago, teaches accession-level Sailors at the Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command Great Lakes Quarter Master (QM) "A" School how to plot, January 14, 2024. QMs stand watch as assistants to officers of the deck and navigators; serve as helmsman and perform ship control, navigation, and bridge watch duties.