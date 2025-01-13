Retired Chief Quartermaster Victor Ector, from Chicago, teaches accession-level Sailors at the Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command Great Lakes Quarter Master (QM) "A" School how to plot, January 14, 2024. QMs stand watch as assistants to officers of the deck and navigators; serve as helmsman and perform ship control, navigation, and bridge watch duties.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 13:31
|Photo ID:
|8831308
|VIRIN:
|250114-N-YX844-1093
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Practice Plotting [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Evan Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.