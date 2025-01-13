Practice Plotting

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GREAT LAKES, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Mueller 

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    Retired Chief Quartermaster Victor Ector, from Chicago, teaches accession-level Sailors at the Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command Great Lakes Quarter Master (QM) "A" School how to plot, January 14, 2024. QMs stand watch as assistants to officers of the deck and navigators; serve as helmsman and perform ship control, navigation, and bridge watch duties.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 13:31
    Photo ID: 8831304
    VIRIN: 250114-N-YX844-1038
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, US
    Plotting
    SWESC GL
    Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command Great Lakes
    Quarter Master (QM) "A" School

