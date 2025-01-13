NWS Yorktown: Archived Station Photos-Circa 1981-Presidential Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (circa October 18-19, 1981) A digitized photo which depicts Marine One, a Sikorsky VH-3D helicopter that transported President Ronald Reagan and Secretary of Defense, John Lehman to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown on or about October 18-19, 1981 to attend the bi-centennial observance of the Battle of Yorktown.