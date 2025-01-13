NWS Yorktown: Archived Station Photos-Circa 1981-Presidential Visit

Yorktown, Va. (Circa October 18-19, 1981) A digitized photo from the Naval Weapons Station Yorktown which depicts Marine One, a Sikorsky VH-3D helicopter which landed onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown circa October 18-19, 1981. Marine One transported President Ronald Reagan and Secretary of the Navy, John F. Lehman, among other dignitaries to the installation to attend the Bi-Centennial observance of the Battle of Yorktown.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.1981
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 12:06
|Photo ID:
|8831144
|VIRIN:
|250115-N-TG517-1002
|Resolution:
|2917x1836
|Size:
|535.03 KB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|NAVAL WEAPONS STATION YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
