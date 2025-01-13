NWS Yorktown: Archived Station Photos-Circa 1981-Presidential Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (Circa October 18-19, 1981) A digitized photo from the Naval Weapons Station Yorktown which depicts Marine One, a Sikorsky VH-3D helicopter which landed onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown circa October 18-19, 1981. Marine One transported President Ronald Reagan and Secretary of the Navy, John F. Lehman, among other dignitaries to the installation to attend the Bi-Centennial observance of the Battle of Yorktown.