    NWS Yorktown: Archived Station Photos-Circa 1981-Presidential Visit [Image 1 of 2]

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.1981

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (Circa October 18-19, 1981) A digitized photo from the Naval Weapons Station Yorktown which depicts Marine One, a Sikorsky VH-3D helicopter which landed onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown circa October 18-19, 1981. Marine One transported President Ronald Reagan and Secretary of the Navy, John F. Lehman, among other dignitaries to the installation to attend the Bi-Centennial observance of the Battle of Yorktown.

