Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Indianapolis (LSC 17) CO visits NAVSUP FLCJ LST [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Indianapolis (LSC 17) CO visits NAVSUP FLCJ LST

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Cmdr. Matthew Arndt, USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) Commanding Officer, visited the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Logistics Support Team at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, January 10, 2025.

    Cmdr. Arndt spoke with the LST to express his appreciation for the logistics support provided during a 20-month deployment and share insights into the operations they conducted while on deployment to highlight how the logistics support provided by the LST enabled their success. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 09:13
    Photo ID: 8830957
    VIRIN: 250110-N-N1901-1004
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Indianapolis (LSC 17) CO visits NAVSUP FLCJ LST [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Indianapolis (LSC 17) CO visits NAVSUP FLCJ LST
    USS Indianapolis (LSC 17) CO visits NAVSUP FLCJ LST
    USS Indianapolis (LSC 17) CO visits NAVSUP FLCJ LST

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download