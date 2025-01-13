USS Indianapolis (LSC 17) CO visits NAVSUP FLCJ LST

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Matthew Arndt, USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) Commanding Officer, visited the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Logistics Support Team at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, January 10, 2025.



Cmdr. Arndt spoke with the LST to express his appreciation for the logistics support provided during a 20-month deployment and share insights into the operations they conducted while on deployment to highlight how the logistics support provided by the LST enabled their success. (Courtesy photo)