Defensa y Yo Professors visit Naval Station Rota, Spain

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 14, 2025) Professors from public universities across Spain visit U.S. Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain as part of the Defensa y Yo program, Jan. 14, 2025. Defensa y Yo is a program created by the U.S. Embassy and Consulate General in Spain as an initiative to raise awareness among Spanish university students about international security and defense topics. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Charena Dedios)
