    Defensa y Yo Professors visit Naval Station Rota, Spain [Image 2 of 12]

    Defensa y Yo Professors visit Naval Station Rota, Spain

    ROTA, SPAIN

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Lt. Charena Dedios 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 14, 2025) Professors from public universities across Spain visit U.S. Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain as part of the Defensa y Yo program, Jan. 14, 2025. Defensa y Yo is a program created by the U.S. Embassy and Consulate General in Spain as an initiative to raise awareness among Spanish university students about international security and defense topics. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Charena Dedios)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 08:31
    Photo ID: 8830903
    VIRIN: 250115-N-JB090-1005
    Resolution: 5740x3052
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defensa y Yo Professors visit Naval Station Rota, Spain [Image 12 of 12], by LT Charena Dedios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Arleigh Burke
    COMREL
    Professors
    HSM-79
    DefensayYo

