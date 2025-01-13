Ralf Hechler, mayor of Ramstein and the municipality of Ramstein-Miesenbach, visits Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Jan. 9, 2025. During the visit, Hechler toured medical facilities, met with LRMC leadership, and discussed ongoing partnerships between the local German community and the U.S. military. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 04:02
|Photo ID:
|8830846
|VIRIN:
|250114-D-SH479-1138
|Resolution:
|6306x4204
|Size:
|20.8 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein Mayor visits LRMC [Image 3 of 3], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.