    Ramstein Mayor visits LRMC [Image 1 of 3]

    Ramstein Mayor visits LRMC

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Ralf Hechler, mayor of Ramstein and the municipality of Ramstein-Miesenbach, visits Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Jan. 9, 2025. During the visit, Hechler toured medical facilities, met with LRMC leadership, and discussed ongoing partnerships between the local German community and the U.S. military. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
    Germany
    Medicine
    Air Force
    Readiness
    Army
    Landstuhl

