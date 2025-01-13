Ramstein Mayor visits LRMC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ralf Hechler, mayor of Ramstein and the municipality of Ramstein-Miesenbach, visits Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Jan. 9, 2025. During the visit, Hechler toured medical facilities, met with LRMC leadership, and discussed ongoing partnerships between the local German community and the U.S. military. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)