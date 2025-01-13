Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025 [Image 8 of 8]

    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025

    TURKEY

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    39th Air Base Wing

    1st Cavalry Division cadre award U.S. military members assigned to Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, silver spurs after completing a Spur Ride, Jan 10, 2025. The Spur Ride tests military members on their teamwork, individual resilience, combat capabilities and physical endurance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 03:45
    Photo ID: 8830844
    VIRIN: 250110-F-BS488-1009
    Resolution: 8168x5445
    Size: 6.9 MB
    Location: TR
    Turkey
    1st Cavalry
    Spur Ride
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base

