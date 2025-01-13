Incirlik Spur Ride 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Cavalry Division cadre award U.S. military members assigned to Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, silver spurs after completing a Spur Ride, Jan 10, 2025. The Spur Ride tests military members on their teamwork, individual resilience, combat capabilities and physical endurance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)