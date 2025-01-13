Republic of Korea Marines participate in a staff talk in Baran, South Korea, Jan. 15 2025. U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps senior leadership held a bilateral staff talk in order to enhance cooperation, interoperability, and mission readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 04:09
|Photo ID:
|8830820
|VIRIN:
|250115-M-HA226-1029
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|36.64 MB
|Location:
|BARAN, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Republic of Korea Marine Corps Hosts Staff Talk 25-1 with MARFORK [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Dean Gurule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.