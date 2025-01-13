Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Republic of Korea Marine Corps Hosts Staff Talk 25-1 with MARFORK [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Republic of Korea Marine Corps Hosts Staff Talk 25-1 with MARFORK

    BARAN, SOUTH KOREA

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    Republic of Korea Marines participate in a staff talk in Baran, South Korea, Jan. 15 2025. U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps senior leadership held a bilateral staff talk in order to enhance cooperation, interoperability, and mission readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 04:09
    Photo ID: 8830820
    VIRIN: 250115-M-HA226-1029
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 36.64 MB
    Location: BARAN, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Republic of Korea Marine Corps Hosts Staff Talk 25-1 with MARFORK [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Dean Gurule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Republic of Korea Marine Corps Hosts Staff Talk 25-1 with MARFORK
    Republic of Korea Marine Corps Hosts Staff Talk 25-1 with MARFORK
    Republic of Korea Marine Corps Hosts Staff Talk 25-1 with MARFORK
    Republic of Korea Marine Corps Hosts Staff Talk 25-1 with MARFORK
    Republic of Korea Marine Corps Hosts Staff Talk 25-1 with MARFORK
    Republic of Korea Marine Corps Hosts Staff Talk 25-1 with MARFORK

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Marine Corps
    ROK Marine
    MARFORK
    Staff Talks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download