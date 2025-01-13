Republic of Korea Marine Corps Hosts Staff Talk 25-1 with MARFORK

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea participate in a staff talk in Baran, South Korea, Jan. 15 2025. MARFORK and Republic of Korea Marine Corps senior leadership held a bilateral staff talk in order to enhance cooperation, interoperability, and mission readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)