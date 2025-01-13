Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Staff Tour the University of the Ryukyus New Facility [Image 10 of 10]

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Staff Tour the University of the Ryukyus New Facility

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trey Fowler 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa

    250109-N-DO281-1207 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 9, 2025) -- Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command leadership tours the new University of Ryukyus Hospital in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 9, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Trey Fowler)

    GALLERY

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Staff Tour the University of the Ryukyus New Facility
    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Staff Tour the University of the Ryukyus New Facility
    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Staff Tour the University of the Ryukyus New Facility
    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Staff Tour the University of the Ryukyus New Facility
    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Staff Tour the University of the Ryukyus New Facility
    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Staff Tour the University of the Ryukyus New Facility
    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Staff Tour the University of the Ryukyus New Facility
    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Staff Tour the University of the Ryukyus New Facility
    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Staff Tour the University of the Ryukyus New Facility
    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Staff Tour the University of the Ryukyus New Facility

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Staff Tour the University of the Ryukyus New Facility

    TAGS

    #ThisIsNavyMedicine #NavyMedicine #USNavy #NavalMedicalForcesPacific

