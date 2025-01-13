250109-N-DO281-1207 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 9, 2025) -- Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command leadership tours the new University of Ryukyus Hospital in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 9, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Trey Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 01:02
|Photo ID:
|8830800
|VIRIN:
|250109-N-DO281-1207
|Resolution:
|2222x1468
|Size:
|693.29 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Staff Tour the University of the Ryukyus New Facility [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Staff Tour the University of the Ryukyus New Facility
No keywords found.