    Nioiʻula Heiau Restoration [Image 10 of 11]

    Nioiʻula Heiau Restoration

    WAIANAE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam affiliated personnel and Waianae volunteers partnered together to restore parts of the Nioiʻula Heiau on Lualualei Annex, Hawaii, Jan 10, 2025. The workday was an opportunity for the local community and military partners to come together in the spirit of laulima (cooperation) to care for the land. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 20:54
    Photo ID: 8830653
    VIRIN: 250110-N-KH177-1009
    Resolution: 1000x665
    Size: 857.19 KB
    Location: WAIANAE, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nioiʻula Heiau Restoration [Image 11 of 11], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Volunteers
    Hawaii
    Nature
    Malama Aina

