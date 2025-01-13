CFAY Observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 14, 2025) – Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Rodolfo Elston, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), speaks during a luncheon presentation in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Jewel of the East General Mess at CFAY. MLK Jr. Day celebrates the life and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as an influential American civil rights leader. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)