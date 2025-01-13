Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day [Image 2 of 4]

    CFAY Observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 14, 2025) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Tynesha Willis, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), speaks during a luncheon presentation in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Jewel of the East General Mess at CFAY. MLK Jr. Day celebrates the life and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as an influential American civil rights leader. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)

