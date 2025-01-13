Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHA PEO-OPMED Team visits NAMRU San Antonio, briefed Research on Portable Ozone Sterilizer [Image 2 of 3]

    DHA PEO-OPMED Team visits NAMRU San Antonio, briefed Research on Portable Ozone Sterilizer

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (Jan. 14, 2025) – Andres Martinez Murillo, a biomedical engineer assigned to Combat Casualty Care and Operational Medicine, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, joined by research scientist Tarea Burton, briefs the capabilities of a portable ozone sterilizer to visitors from the Defense Health Agency’s (DHA) Program Executive Office - Operational Medicine (PEO-OPMED) at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. The team from PEO-OPMED visited the command and the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR) to speak on recent DHA alignments and reorganization, and to establish relationships and understanding of research currently being conducted at the Army and Navy laboratories in San Antonio. NAMRU San Antonio's mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

    VIRIN: 250114-N-ND850-1002
    This work, DHA PEO-OPMED Team visits NAMRU San Antonio, briefed Research on Portable Ozone Sterilizer [Image 3 of 3], by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Health
    Navy Medicine
    Joint Base San Antonio
    Defense Health Agency

