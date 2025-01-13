DHA PEO-OPMED Team visits NAMRU San Antonio

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (Jan. 14, 2025) – Dr. Darrin Frye, chief science officer of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, briefs visitors from the Defense Health Agency’s (DHA) Program Executive Office - Operational Medicine (PEO-OPMED) at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. Frye spoke on the unit’s mission, core capabilities, scope of research, and dichotomy of direction in combat casualty care. The team from PEO-OPMED visited the command and the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR) to speak on recent DHA alignments and reorganization, and to establish relationships and understanding of research currently being conducted at the Army and Navy laboratories in San Antonio. “It was a great visit and opportunity to meet with Dr. Phil Smith and the entire PEO-OPMED team to particularly discuss Naval Medicine interests and showcase our outstanding research,” said Frye. NAMRU San Antonio's mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)