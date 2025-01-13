Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3/6 SASR Range [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3/6 SASR Range

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Tanner Bernat 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Travis Nichols, a rifleman with Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion 6th Marine Regiment, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, spots for a M107 .50-caliber special application scoped rifle (SASR) during a SASR live-fire range at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 9, 2025, in support of the Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise (MEUEX). MEUEX is the 22nd MEU's first large-scale exercise as a composited Marine Air-Ground Task Force, focusing on split operations with consolidated command and control to enhance readiness for its upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tanner Bernat)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 15:28
    Photo ID: 8830175
    VIRIN: 250109-M-KB995-2576
    Resolution: 3870x2903
    Size: 8.86 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3/6 SASR Range [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3/6 SASR Range
    3/6 SASR Range
    3/6 SASR Range
    3/6 SASR Range
    3/6 SASR Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Range
    22D MEU
    6th Marine Regiment
    3/6
    SASR
    3rd Batalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download