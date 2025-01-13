3/6 SASR Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Grant Bulson, a rifleman with Battalion Landing, Team 3rd Battalion 6th Marine Regiment, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires an M107 .50-caliber special application scoped rifle (SASR) during a SASR live-fire range at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 9, 2025, in support of the Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise (MEUEX). MEUEX is the 22nd MEU's first large-scale exercise as a composited Marine Air-Ground Task Force, focusing on split operations with consolidated command and control to enhance readiness for its upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tanner Bernat)