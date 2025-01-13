The Midshipmen Action Group is recognized by the Anne Arundel County Executive for their service to the community.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 14, 2025) Steuart Pittman, Anne Arundel County Executive, awarded a citation of recognition to the Midshipmen Action Group for exemplary service to the community in outreach. Pittman highlighted outreach to youth as well as to those most vulnerable in our communities. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah K. Cox)