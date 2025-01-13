Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Midshipmen Action Group is recognized by the Anne Arundel County Executive for their service to the community. [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The Midshipmen Action Group is recognized by the Anne Arundel County Executive for their service to the community.

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah K. Cox 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 14, 2025) Steuart Pittman, Anne Arundel County Executive, awarded a citation of recognition to the Midshipmen Action Group for exemplary service to the community in outreach. Pittman highlighted outreach to youth as well as to those most vulnerable in our communities. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah K. Cox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 14:01
    Photo ID: 8829935
    VIRIN: 250114-N-WW800-1137
    Resolution: 3538x1992
    Size: 885.24 KB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Midshipmen Action Group is recognized by the Anne Arundel County Executive for their service to the community. [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Hannah K. Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Midshipmen Action Group is recognized by the Anne Arundel County Executive for their service to the community.
    The Midshipmen Action Group is recognized by the Anne Arundel County Executive for their service to the community.
    The Midshipmen Action Group is recognized by the Anne Arundel County Executive for their service to the community.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNA
    Community Outreach
    Midshipmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download