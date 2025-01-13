NMRC Leadership visit NSMRL

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Groton, Conn (Nov. 7, 2024). Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL) senior enlisted leader, Navy Diver Chief Christopher Cobb (right), presents the Genesis Hypo/hyperbaric Chamber, currently under renovation, to Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Phillip Jean-Gilles, command master chief for Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), and Captain Franca Jones, commander, NMRC. NSMRL, part of Naval Medical Research & Development, and based out of Groton, Connecticut, sustains the readiness and superiority of undersea warfighters through innovative health and performance research and works to lead the world in delivering science solutions to ensure undersea warrior dominance. (U.S. Navy Photo by Emily Swedlund/Released).