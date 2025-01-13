Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRC Leadership Visit NSMRL [Image 2 of 2]

    GROTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Emily Swedlund 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    Groton, Conn (Nov. 7, 2024). Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL) senior enlisted leader, Navy Diver Chief Christopher Cobb (right), presents the Genesis Hypo/hyperbaric Chamber, currently under renovation, to Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Phillip Jean-Gilles, command master chief for Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), and Captain Franca Jones, commander, NMRC. NSMRL, part of Naval Medical Research & Development, and based out of Groton, Connecticut, sustains the readiness and superiority of undersea warfighters through innovative health and performance research and works to lead the world in delivering science solutions to ensure undersea warrior dominance. (U.S. Navy Photo by Emily Swedlund/Released).

    This work, NMRC Leadership Visit NSMRL [Image 2 of 2], by Emily Swedlund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

