NMRC Leadership visit NSMRL

Groton, Conn (Nov. 7, 2024). Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL) science director, Dr. David Fothergill, provides updates on the renovation of the NSMRL hypo/hyperbaric chamber room to Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) leadership. NSMRL, part of Naval Medical Research & Development, and based out of Groton, Connecticut, sustains the readiness and superiority of undersea warfighters through innovative health and performance research and works to lead the world in delivering science solutions to ensure undersea warrior dominance. (U.S. Navy Photo by Emily Swedlund/Released).