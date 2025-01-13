Santa Claus fishing at a USACE project site while wearing a life jacket and standing next to a USACE park ranger.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 12:00
|Photo ID:
|8829818
|VIRIN:
|250114-A-QV643-1003
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Santa Claus fishing while wearing a life jacket and standing next to USACE park ranger. [Image 5 of 5], by Audrey Gossett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.