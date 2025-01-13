U.S. Navy Band Chief Selects pose in Navy Yard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240916-N-NO246-1010 WASHINGTON (September 16, 2024) United States Navy Band Chief Selects (FY 2025) stand with Command Masterchief James Armstrong. Every year the United States Navy selects the best and brightest First Class Petty Officers for advancement to Chief Petty Officer. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)