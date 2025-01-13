Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Band Chief Selects pose in Navy Yard [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Navy Band Chief Selects pose in Navy Yard

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ava Conway 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240916-N-NO246-1005 WASHINGTON (September 16, 2024) United States Navy Band Chief Selects (FY 2025) stand with Command Masterchief James Armstrong. Every year the United States Navy selects the best and brightest First Class Petty Officers for advancement to Chief Petty Officer. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 10:27
    Photo ID: 8829683
    VIRIN: 240916-N-NO246-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Band Chief Selects pose in Navy Yard [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Band Chief Selects pose in Navy Yard
    U.S. Navy Band Chief Selects pose in Navy Yard
    U.S. Navy Band Chief Selects pose in Navy Yard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief Petty Officer
    Navy Band
    Navy Music

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download