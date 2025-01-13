Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing Operations Group commander visits Lanthrop Retirement Community, boosts community support [Image 5 of 6]

    104th Fighter Wing Operations Group commander visits Lanthrop Retirement Community, boosts community support

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    Col. Michael 'Shot' Glass, 104th Fighter Wing Operations Group commander, visits the Lanthrop Retirement Community, January 8, 2024, in Easthampton, Massachusetts.

    During the visit, Glass spoke to over fifty Lanthrop Community members in detail about the 104th Fighter Wing mission and answered questions on the Wing's upcoming conversion to the F35 and its benefits to both the defense of the Nation and the city of Westfield.

    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jay Hewitt)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 10:27
    Photo ID: 8829656
    VIRIN: 250108-Z-DY432-1019
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
