104th Fighter Wing Operations Group commander visits Lanthrop Retirement Community, boosts community support

Col. Michael 'Shot' Glass, 104th Fighter Wing Operations Group commander, poses for a photo with local veterans from the Lanthrop Retirement Community, January 8, 2024, in Easthampton, Massachusetts.





During the visit, Glass spoke to over fifty Lanthrop Community members in detail about the 104th Fighter Wing mission and answered questions on the Wing's upcoming conversion to the F35 and its benefits to both the defense of the Nation and the city of Westfield.



(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jay Hewitt)