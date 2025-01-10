A Day in the Life: 100th FSS

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, and Airman Taylor Cox, 100th Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Flight customer support technician, print a common access card at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 10, 2025. During a Day in the Life immersion, the MPF section showed the 100th ARW command team some of the common tasks they accomplish for service members and their families, including fixing CAC-related issues, which required to be renewed regularly similar to many U.S. drivers licenses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt.)
