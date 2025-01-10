Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Day in the Life: 100th FSS [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A Day in the Life: 100th FSS

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, and Airman Taylor Cox, 100th Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Flight customer support technician, print a common access card at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 10, 2025. During a Day in the Life immersion, the MPF section showed the 100th ARW command team some of the common tasks they accomplish for service members and their families, including fixing CAC-related issues, which required to be renewed regularly similar to many U.S. drivers licenses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 04:35
    Photo ID: 8829383
    VIRIN: 250110-F-BN500-1006
    Resolution: 6069x4335
    Size: 15.78 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Day in the Life: 100th FSS [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Nash Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Day in the Life: 100th FSS
    A Day in the Life: 100th FSS
    A Day in the Life: 100th FSS
    A Day in the Life: 100th FSS
    A Day in the Life: 100th FSS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MPF
    Air Force
    100th ARW
    FSS
    ReaDy Culture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download