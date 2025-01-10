A Day in the Life: 100th FSS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, and Airman Taylor Cox, 100th Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Flight customer support technician, print a common access card at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 10, 2025. During a Day in the Life immersion, the MPF section showed the 100th ARW command team some of the common tasks they accomplish for service members and their families, including fixing CAC-related issues, which required to be renewed regularly similar to many U.S. drivers licenses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt.)