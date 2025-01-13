A Day in the Life: 100th FSS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force service members and a Department of the Air Force contractor pose for a team photo at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 10, 2025. During a Day in the Life immersion, the MPF section showed the 100th Air Refueling Wing command team some of the tasks they handle for service members and their families, such as helping them obtain their orders and deal with common access card-related issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)