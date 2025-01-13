Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life: 100th FSS

    A Day in the Life: 100th FSS

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force service members and a Department of the Air Force contractor pose for a team photo at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 10, 2025. During a Day in the Life immersion, the MPF section showed the 100th Air Refueling Wing command team some of the tasks they handle for service members and their families, such as helping them obtain their orders and deal with common access card-related issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)

