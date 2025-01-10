Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In California, National Guard Bureau Chief Sees “Incredible Response Effort” [Image 3 of 3]

    In California, National Guard Bureau Chief Sees “Incredible Response Effort”

    CHANNEL ISLANDS AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, and Army Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, visit National Guardsmen on duty supporting the wildland firefighting efforts in Southern California, Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Calif., Jan. 11, 2025. Thousands of National Guardsmen are now involved in multiple air and ground firefighting efforts in the Los Angeles Basin and Southern California. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    National Guard Bureau
    Senior Enlisted Advisor
    CNGB
    California Wildfires
    John Raines
    Steve Nordhaus

