In California, National Guard Bureau Chief Sees “Incredible Response Effort”

Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, and Army Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, visit National Guardsmen on duty supporting the wildland firefighting efforts in Southern California, Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Calif., Jan. 11, 2025. Thousands of National Guardsmen are now involved in multiple air and ground firefighting efforts in the Los Angeles Basin and Southern California. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)