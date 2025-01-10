deFleury presented to Acting ASACW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, USACE’s deputy commanding general for civil and emergency operations, presents the honorable Mr. Jamie Pinkham, acting assistant secretary of the Army for civil works, with the bronze order of the deFleury Medal, the Army Engineer Regiments highest award. Mr. Pinkham was recognized for his exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to the U.S. Army Engineer Regiment and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' (USACE) Civil Works Program.