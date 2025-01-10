Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, USACE’s deputy commanding general for civil and emergency operations, presents the honorable Mr. Jamie Pinkham, acting assistant secretary of the Army for civil works, with the bronze order of the de Fleury Medal, the Army Engineer Regiments highest award. Mr. Pinkham was recognized for his exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to the U.S. Army Engineer Regiment and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' (USACE) Civil Works Program. (U.S. Army photo by Corey Lanier)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 18:30
|Photo ID:
|8829165
|VIRIN:
|250113-A-A1401-1001
|Resolution:
|1920x1281
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, deFleury Medal presented to AASACW [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Presented the Army Engineer Regiment’s highest award
No keywords found.