Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    deFleury Medal presented to AASACW [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    deFleury Medal presented to AASACW

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, USACE’s deputy commanding general for civil and emergency operations, presents the honorable Mr. Jamie Pinkham, acting assistant secretary of the Army for civil works, with the bronze order of the de Fleury Medal, the Army Engineer Regiments highest award. Mr. Pinkham was recognized for his exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to the U.S. Army Engineer Regiment and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' (USACE) Civil Works Program. (U.S. Army photo by Corey Lanier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 18:30
    Photo ID: 8829165
    VIRIN: 250113-A-A1401-1001
    Resolution: 1920x1281
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, deFleury Medal presented to AASACW [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    deFleury presented to Acting ASACW
    deFleury Medal presented to AASACW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Presented the Army Engineer Regiment&rsquo;s highest award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    People
    deFleury Medal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download