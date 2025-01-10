Modern-day MacGuyver keeps equipment mission-ready at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay

(GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Diamante Moon, a biomedical equipment technician, prepares a wire for soldering to a DB9 adapter, Jan. 10, 2025. Moon repaired the adapter, which connects to a system that monitors maternal and fetal heart rates, ensuring the equipment’s functionality for patient care. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 18:18
|Photo ID:
|8829163
|VIRIN:
|250110-N-LY941-1001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
