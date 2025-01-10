Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modern-day MacGuyver keeps equipment mission-ready at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay

    Modern-day MacGuyver keeps equipment mission-ready at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Emily McCamy 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    (GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Diamante Moon, a biomedical equipment technician, solders a wire to a DB9 adapter, Jan. 10, 2025. Moon repaired the adapter, which connects to a system that monitors maternal and fetal heart rates, ensuring the equipment’s functionality for patient care and maintaining critical medical readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 18:18
    Photo ID: 8829161
    VIRIN: 250110-N-LY941-1002
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Modern-day MacGuyver keeps equipment mission-ready at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay
    Modern-day MacGuyver keeps equipment mission-ready at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay

    biomedical equipment technician
    STEM Navy
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic: NMFL; Navy Medicine
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command;
    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay;
    Defense Health Agency;

