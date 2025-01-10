Modern-day MacGuyver keeps equipment mission-ready at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Diamante Moon, a biomedical equipment technician, solders a wire to a DB9 adapter, Jan. 10, 2025. Moon repaired the adapter, which connects to a system that monitors maternal and fetal heart rates, ensuring the equipment’s functionality for patient care and maintaining critical medical readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)