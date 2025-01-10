Idaho national Guard deploys helicopter company National Capital Region

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Idaho National Guard deployed 10 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and more than 80 Soldiers to Ft. Belvoir, Virginia Jan. 10 and 11 on a year-long deployment in support of the Joint Emergency Evacuation Plan mission. Soldiers from the Idaho National Guard’s Company B, 1-183rd Assault Helicopter Battalion bid farewell to family and friends during a departure ceremony at Gowen Field Jan. 9.