Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Idaho national Guard deploys helicopter company National Capital Region [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Idaho national Guard deploys helicopter company National Capital Region

    BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Mike Freeman 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    The Idaho National Guard deployed 10 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and more than 80 Soldiers to Ft. Belvoir, Virginia Jan. 10 and 11 on a year-long deployment in support of the Joint Emergency Evacuation Plan mission. Soldiers from the Idaho National Guard’s Company B, 1-183rd Assault Helicopter Battalion bid farewell to family and friends during a departure ceremony at Gowen Field Jan. 9.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 16:52
    Photo ID: 8829046
    VIRIN: 150110-Z-JV173-8145
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: BOISE, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho national Guard deploys helicopter company National Capital Region [Image 6 of 6], by Mike Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Idaho national Guard deploys helicopter company National Capital Region
    Idaho National Guard deploys helicopter company National Capital Region
    Idaho National Guard deploys helicopter company National Capital Region
    Idaho National Guard deploys helicopter company National Capital Region
    Idaho National Guard deploys helicopter company National Capital Region
    Idaho National Guard deploys helicopter company National Capital Region

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Idaho National Guard deploys helicopter company National Capital Region

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Idaho National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download