The Idaho National Guard deployed 10 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and more than 80 Soldiers to Ft. Belvoir, Virginia Jan. 10 and 11 on a year-long deployment in support of the Joint Emergency Evacuation Plan mission. Soldiers from the Idaho National Guard’s Company B, 1-183rd Assault Helicopter Battalion bid farewell to family and friends during a departure ceremony at Gowen Field Jan. 9.
01.10.2025
01.13.2025
|8829046
|150110-Z-JV173-8145
|2700x1800
|3.12 MB
|BOISE, IDAHO, US
|1
|0
Idaho National Guard deploys helicopter company National Capital Region
