    Col. Richard Montcalm promoted during ceremony at 4th SFAB [Image 3 of 4]

    Col. Richard Montcalm promoted during ceremony at 4th SFAB

    FORT CARSON, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2025

    Photo by Capt. Aaron Blevins 

    4th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Col. Richard Montcalm, 3rd Squadron Battalion Commander, stands with his family following his promotion ceremony at Fort Carson, Colo., Jan. 10, 2025. The ceremony, officiated by Col. Casiano, 4th SFAB Brigade Commander, was attended by Brig. Gen. Ferris, Soldiers, and friends. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Aaron Blevins)

